Artifacts From Ganweriwala To Be Displayed At Bahawalpur Museum: Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 02:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) All the ancient artifacts obtained from the Ganweriwala will be displayed in the central galleries of the Bahawalpur Museum, and all necessary measures are being taken in this regard. The Chairman of the board of Governors of the Bahaawalpur Museum and Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar expressed these thoughts during a visit to the galleries of the Bahawalpur Museum here here Tuesday.
Museum Director Muhammad Zubair Rabbani briefed Dr. Ehtesham Anwar on the approved displays of artifacts obtained from the Ganweriwala in the museum's main halls.
The Commissioner stated that the importance of the Bahawalpur region has significantly increased after the excavation of the Hakra culture. He mentioned that through the display of these artifacts in the Bahawalpur Museum, local and international tourists, researchers, and visitors will have easy access for research purposes. Muhammad Zubair Rabbani mentioned that due to the personal interest of the Commissioner, the ancient remains of the approximately seven-thousand-year-old city of Ganweriwala in the Cholistan region have been discovered. These remains are spread over an area of 80 hectares.
