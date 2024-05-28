Artifacts Returned To Taxila Museum After Year-long Exhibition In China
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM
WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Sixteen artifacts from the Taxila Museum have returned to Pakistan after a year-long exhibition tour across various museums in China on Tuesday.
As per details, these historical treasures, including sculptures, coins, and pottery, were part of a cultural exchange program designed to showcase the rich heritage of the ancient Gandhara civilization to an international audience.
Anjum Javaid, Deputy Director of the Punjab Department of Archaeology, stated that the artifacts were displayed in several prominent Chinese museums, including the National Museum of China in Beijing and the Shanghai Museum.
The exhibition attracted significant attention from both visitors and scholars, highlighting the artistic and cultural achievements of ancient Taxila and strengthening cultural ties between Pakistan and China.
Upon their return, the artifacts underwent a thorough inspection to ensure their condition remained pristine. The Directorate General of Archaeology Punjab, the main custodian of the Taxila Museum, oversaw this process.
The artifacts have now been reinstated in their original showcases at the museum, continuing to be an integral part of the collection.
Javaid also mentioned that the museum has implemented enhanced security and preservation measures to safeguard these antiquities.
This ensures that they remain accessible to the public and researchers while being protected for future generations.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-state elements seeking to sabotage Pakistan's emotional attachment to Kashmiries: Speakers9 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 918 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with fervor in KP’s southern districts19 minutes ago
-
Met Office predicts heatwave conditions in Sukkur division19 minutes ago
-
FO commitment for speedy provision of justice increases public trust:Mushtaq Awan29 minutes ago
-
Kohat celebrates Takbeer Day with pledge for national prosperity29 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 to establish DHQ facility at Sehwan to deal with emergencies49 minutes ago
-
SMIU's 5th convocation to be held on Wednesday49 minutes ago
-
VC IUB terms Youm-e-Takbeer an important day in Pakistan history49 minutes ago
-
Fund raising event held in Karachi for Gaza affectees49 minutes ago
-
Yaum-e-Takbeer celebrated59 minutes ago
-
Eight illegal arm holders netted1 hour ago