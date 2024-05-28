Artifacts returned to Taxila Museum after year-long exhibition in China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Sixteen artifacts from the Taxila Museum have returned to Pakistan after a year-long exhibition tour across various museums in China on Tuesday.

As per details, these historical treasures, including sculptures, coins, and pottery, were part of a cultural exchange program designed to showcase the rich heritage of the ancient Gandhara civilization to an international audience.

Anjum Javaid, Deputy Director of the Punjab Department of Archaeology, stated that the artifacts were displayed in several prominent Chinese museums, including the National Museum of China in Beijing and the Shanghai Museum.

The exhibition attracted significant attention from both visitors and scholars, highlighting the artistic and cultural achievements of ancient Taxila and strengthening cultural ties between Pakistan and China.

Upon their return, the artifacts underwent a thorough inspection to ensure their condition remained pristine. The Directorate General of Archaeology Punjab, the main custodian of the Taxila Museum, oversaw this process.

The artifacts have now been reinstated in their original showcases at the museum, continuing to be an integral part of the collection.

Javaid also mentioned that the museum has implemented enhanced security and preservation measures to safeguard these antiquities.

This ensures that they remain accessible to the public and researchers while being protected for future generations.

