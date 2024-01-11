Artificial honey discarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) A food safety team unearthed a factory manufacturing fake honey, and discarded 60 litres of the commodity.

The official sources said here on Thursday that a team, headed by Food Safety Officer Komal Adnan, raided a factory near Dhudiwala Chowk and found that honey was being prepared artificially.

The team seized 20 litres of glucose, rose flower petals, 60 litres of artificial honey, and other ingredients from the factory.

Police have registered a case against the owner under Punjab Food Authority Act.