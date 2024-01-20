Artificial Inflation Hits Hard Amid Extreme Winter In South Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) As extreme weather conditions grip south Punjab, people are facing an unprecedented surge in the prices of daily essentials, particularly vegetables, rice, chicken, eggs, LPG and some other items.
The inflationary trends have left residents, including Shafqat of Chah Inamwala, Salman of Sharifpura, Asim of Pir Bukhari Colony, Talal of MDA Chowk, Liaqat of Pul Bararan and many others, expressing deep concern over the affordability of basic necessities.
The price of onion, a fundamental ingredient in every cuisine, has skyrocketed to Rs 200 per kilogram, placing additional strain on already stretched household budgets. Similarly, the historic increase in the price of eggs, now ranging between Rs 45 to 50, is a cause for alarm, especially for those relying on them for breakfast. Chicken is being sold at Rs 600 per kilogram.
Vegetables such as Tomatoes, Spinach, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Peas, Carrot and others are also beyond the common man's reach due to the exorbitant prices. The citizens lamented that these essential items have become out of their reach, severely impacting their ability to maintain a balanced and nutritious diet.
Adding to the woes, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has surged well beyond the government-set rate of Rs 255 per kilogram. In various suburban areas of the city, LPG is being sold at an alarming Rs 300 to 320 per kilogram, further burdening households already grappling with financial challenges.
The demand for wood for fuel purposes has also witnessed a sharp increase, with its price shooting up to Rs 1800 for a 40-kilogram bundle. This surge is forcing citizens to explore alternative, more expensive sources of fuel, aggravating their economic hardships.
In response to these escalating concerns, citizens are urging the government to activate price control magistrates effectively. They believe that stringent measures are needed to curb artificial inflation and ensure the provision of much-needed relief to the masses. The rising prices, coupled with extreme weather conditions, have underscored the urgency for swift and effective government intervention to alleviate the hardships faced by south Punjab's residents.
