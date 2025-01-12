Artificial Intelligence can help promote business : FTO Coordinator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif- ur-Rehman on Sunday said artificial intelligence importance in the economy lies in its potential to drive efficiency, innovation, and growth across industries.

Talking to a delegation of South Punjab industrialists led by Zia-ur-Rehman here,he said by harnessing AI technologies effectively, businesses can gain a competitive edge, create new revenue streams, and contribute to economic development.

He said it played a significant role in shaping the economy by providing various opportunities and driving innovation across industries. By using AI-powered systems and robots, companies can streamline their operations, reduce costs, and deliver products and services faster.

He said AI technologies can process and analyze vast amounts of data quickly and accurately. This ability empowers businesses to gain valuable insights, make data-driven decisions, and identify patterns and trends that were previously difficult or impossible to detect.

This, in turn, enhances strategic planning and operational efficiency.He said AI-powered technologies can lead to the development of entirely new industries and transform existing ones. By unlocking new possibilities and addressing complex challenges, AI encourages entrepreneurship and attracts investment, thereby stimulating economic progress he added .

Saif-ur-Rehman said AI's predictive analytics can help businesses anticipate market trends, customer demands, and potential risks. By utilizing AI algorithms to analyze historical data, companies can make informed predictions about consumer behavior, market conditions, and supply chain disruptions, enabling them to proactively respond and adapt to changing circumstances.It also plays key role in significant improvement in health care and biotechnology.