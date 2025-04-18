Artificial Intelligence In Media Discussed At MPC
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 10:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A thought-provoking seminar titled “Journalism and Artificial Intelligence” was held at the Multan Press Club to impart awareness about use of AI tools in media for effective and speedy flow of accurate information .
The seminar was jointly organized by the Digital Media Association and Press Club.
The event also aimed to highlight how emerging AI technologies are transforming modern journalism, improving efficiency, and reshaping storytelling methods.
Prominent IT expert Tanveer Nandla was the keynote speaker and conducted an engaging training session. He maintained, the journalists can now accomplish tasks that once took hours in just a few minutes by integrating AI tools into their daily work flow.
Nandla shared how tools like Gboard’s Voice Typing help convert spoken words into written text instantly, supporting languages such as urdu and English—especially useful for transcribing long interviews or speeches. He introduced apps like Descript, and Google Recorder, which can automatically transcribe audio and video content with high accuracy, allowing journalists to generate clean transcripts of press conferences, meetings, or interviews in record time.
For content creation, ChatGPT was introduced as a versatile assistant that could summarize transcripts, generate background-rich scripts, or re-purpose existing content into compelling news stories or social media posts.
Nandla further explained how Teleprompter apps can assist video journalists in reading scripts smoothly during recordings, much like professional news anchors. He also highlighted the importance of accuracy in reporting and recommended fact-checking tools such as Google Fact Check Explorer to verify claims before publication.
Additionally, tools like Eleven Labs 's ability to clone voices and convert text into speech, opening up new possibilities for personalized voice-overs in digital reporting, Tanveer discussed.
Participants responded with enthusiasm, praising the practical relevance of the tools and the clarity of the demonstrations. Many young journalists expressed interest in adopting these AI applications to boost their productivity and storytelling quality.
Officials from the Digital Media Association Bilal Niazi, Qalb-e-Hassan and others announced plans to host similar workshops regularly, aiming to equip journalists with the technological skills necessary to thrive in today’s fast-evolving media environment.
