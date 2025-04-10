Artificial Intelligence learning begins in govt schools of rural Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) In a remarkable leap forward for rural education, eight government schools in Muzaffargarh have introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI) education, opening doors to a brighter and tech-driven future for hundreds of boys and girls in the region.

At Government Girls High School Shah Jamal, over 300 female students are being trained in cutting-edge tools like Chat GPT, Jasper AI, Canva, QuillBot, and YouTube automation—skills that were once considered distant dreams in rural classrooms.

Sadia Gulzar, an IT educator at the school, shared her pride in the transformation. “From sixth to tenth grade, students are now engaging with a specially designed syllabus that equips them with practical digital skills,” she told APP. “Our students can now design certificates, create impressive presentations, draft professional CVs, and explore graphic design—all on their own.

”

This transformation was made possible through the efforts of Pakistani-American philanthropist Dr Amir Leghari. Through his NGO, Education Innovation Network, he funded and established modern computer labs in different schools, ensuring that even the remotest corners of Muzaffargarh are not left behind in the race toward digital literacy.

In Shah Jamal School, lab is equipped with 30 computers, creating a structured environment

for hands-on learning.

More than just learning to use modern tools, many of these students are being empowered to explore freelance and remote work opportunities. The initiative is not only nurturing technical skill sets but also inspiring hope and ambition among young learners and their families, said Sadia.

She added that Muzaffargarh would emerge as AI hub in future as local students are taking too

much interest.