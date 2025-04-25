Artificial Intelligence must aid, not replace human judgment: Justice Miangul

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Friday said that emphasized that Artificial Intelligence is undoubtedly the need of the hour, but it must function as an aid—not a replacement—for human intellect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Friday said that emphasized that Artificial Intelligence is undoubtedly the need of the hour, but it must function as an aid—not a replacement—for human intellect.

He was addressing the Annual Symposium for Judges, arranged by Ministry of Law & Justice in collaboration with the Federal Judicial academy and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

He underscored that as we embrace technological advancements, it is imperative to ensure that human judgment remains at the core of judicial decision-making.

Barrister Aqeel Malik, Minister of State for Law & Justice, commended the symposium for empowering the judiciary with insights, tools, and collaborative learning to face the realities of digital justice. “Judges, as guardians of justice, must be at the heart of innovation in the legal system,” he stated.

“With the right application of technology, we can make justice more transparent, responsive, and inclusive, while preserving fairness and constitutional integrity.”

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Law & Justice, Raja Naeem Akbar, while chairing the opening session, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to modernizing the justice system through technology. He highlighted key initiatives of the Ministry of Law & Justice including the Pakistan Code, the Document Retrieval System (DRS), and the Case Assignment and Management System (CAMS).

Welcoming the participants, the Director General of the Federal Judicial Academy emphasized the necessity of adapting to technological evolution. He remarked that history has shown how societies that evolve with the times endure, while others fade away.

The symposium featured insightful discussions on the integration of technology into various facets of the justice system.