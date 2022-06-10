UrduPoint.com

Artificial Intelligence Projects Bag Rs 723 Mln In PSDP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Artificial Intelligence projects bag Rs 723 mln in PSDP

The federal government has allocated Rs 723 million for the promotion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the country to cope with the challenges of technological advancement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs 723 million for the promotion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the country to cope with the challenges of technological advancement.

The Defence Division will spend Rs 300 million on the development of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and AI-based precision agriculture system. Named as Green AI, the system will utilize dual-use aerospace technologies.

For the establishment of the Sino-Pak Center for Artificial Intelligence under the Information Technology and Telecom Division, an estimated Rs 243 million has been allocated.

The National Center of Artificial Intelligence, Islamabad will work under the Higher education Commission, for which Rs 170 million has been allocated.

Around Rs 10 million has been allocated for the establishment of Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Health Sciences. The project under the Knowledge Economy Initiative will be executed by the Science and Technological Research Division.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Agriculture HEC Government Million

Recent Stories

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees ..

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees' salaries

4 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay ..

Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay of Rs9502b for year 2022-23

10 minutes ago
 UK delegation from Department of Health and Social ..

UK delegation from Department of Health and Social Care paid visits at UVAS Ravi ..

35 minutes ago
 You Name It, You Get It! vivo X80 Ticks All Items ..

You Name It, You Get It! vivo X80 Ticks All Items on The Checklist

45 minutes ago
 Polio, Yellow Fever Vaccine certificates system la ..

Polio, Yellow Fever Vaccine certificates system launched : Abdul Qadir Patel

2 minutes ago
 CM Sindh reviews action plan for security of Chine ..

CM Sindh reviews action plan for security of Chinese working on CPEC, other proj ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.