Artificial Intelligence projects bag Rs 723 mln in PSDP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs 723 million for the promotion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the country to cope with the challenges of technological advancement.

The Defence Division will spend Rs 300 million on the development of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and AI-based precision agriculture system. Named as Green AI, the system will utilize dual-use aerospace technologies.

For the establishment of the Sino-Pak Center for Artificial Intelligence under the Information Technology and Telecom Division, an estimated Rs 243 million has been allocated.

The National Center of Artificial Intelligence, Islamabad will work under the Higher education Commission, for which Rs 170 million has been allocated.

Around Rs 10 million has been allocated for the establishment of Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Health Sciences. The project under the Knowledge Economy Initiative will be executed by the Science and Technological Research Division.