UrduPoint.com

Artificial Intelligence System To Be Introduced In Health Sector: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Artificial intelligence system to be introduced in health sector: minister

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr. Javed Akram has announced introduction of artificial intelligence system in the government hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr. Javed Akram has announced introduction of artificial intelligence system in the government hospitals.

In a statement, issued here on Friday, he said that now artificial intelligence system would be introduced in the government teaching hospitals. He said all information would be provided to machines through the artificial intelligence system, and the future machine would provide guidance, based on its information.

He said another mobile-phone application, 'Outbreak Alert', was also being introduced. In the first phase, artificial intelligence system would be implemented at Jinnah Hospital and the PKLI. He said that artificial intelligence system would benefit both the health departments.

At the government teaching hospitals, artificial intelligence system would be enabled under Health Information Management System (HIMS). He hoped that with the help of modern science, people could be saved from dangerous diseases. He said that the system would be very helpful in treatment of patients after accidents. He said the the artificial intelligence system would be helpful in diagnosis, treatment and prevention in the health sector, adding that it would prove to be a revolutionary step in the healthcare system. The minister said that clinical audit would also be done through the system.

He said that by evaluating the effects of drugs through the artificial intelligence system, safe treatment of patients would be ensured.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Drugs Alert Hims All From Government

Recent Stories

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training ..

Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training camp for Asia Cup from Monday

16 minutes ago
 Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable ki ..

Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable kicks off

9 minutes ago
 TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

9 minutes ago
 Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

9 minutes ago
 Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.