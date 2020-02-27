UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Artificial Jewelery Getting Popularity Among Women Folk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:24 PM

Artificial jewelery getting popularity among women folk

As the gold price has increased artificial jewelery getting popularity among women folk, with variation of designs attracted a large number of women across the country including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :As the gold price has increased artificial jewelery getting popularity among women folk, with variation of designs attracted a large number of women across the country including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The jewelery varies from earrings, chokers, bangles and rings, midi rings, maang teekas and ear pendants.

Because of its lower rates most of the ladies were intended to buy artificial jewelery even though goldsmith admitted that their business declined due to its rate and attractive designs.

Talking to APP , a shopkeeper at F-10 markaz said that " our business has boosted as compare to last few years,a good quality set of the artificial jewelery available at Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.""Artificial jewelery import from China and India on very affordable rates", he said.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Import Business China Rawalpindi Buy Price Women Gold From

Recent Stories

Flight operation between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia co ..

8 minutes ago

Fake currency: two caught in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Drug pusher arrested, 3kg charas seized in Faisala ..

6 minutes ago

Estonia reports first coronavirus case

6 minutes ago

Punjab first polio case of 2020 surfaced in DG Kh ..

6 minutes ago

Karachi-based coronavirus patient stable: Health o ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.