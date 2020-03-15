(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :As the gold price has increased, artificial jewelery getting popularity among womenfolk, with variation of designs attracted a large number of women across the country including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The jewelery carries different varieties including earrings, chokers, bangles and rings, midi rings, maang teekas and ear pendants.

Because of its lower rates most of the ladies were intended to buy artificial jewelery even though goldsmith admitted that their business declined due to its rate and attractive designs.

Talking to APP, a shopkeeper at F-10 Markaz said that "our business has boosted as compare to last few years, a good quality set of the artificial jewelery available at Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000." "Artificial jewelery's import from China and India is on very affordable rates", he said.

\778