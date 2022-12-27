Artificial Limbs & Rehabilitation Centre established in KMTH

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Artificial Limbs & Rehabilitation Centre (ALRC) has been established in Khadija Mahmood Trust Hospital (KMTH) to provide latest artificial limbs to the deserving persons free-of-cost.

Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and chairman KMTH Tuesday formally inaugurated the centre. Appreciating the free services of the renowned orthopaedic surgeons Dr Waheed Akbar from USA and Dr Amjad Gulzar Sheikh from the UK for this centre, he said that ALRC was a joint project of AANN trust and under this project, state-of-the-art facilities would be offered to provide free artificial limbs to the deserving individuals along with technology transfer.

Dr Khurram said that the hospital had been established for the welfare and betterment of have-nots and these renowned orthopaedic surgeons would provide their services free-of-cost.

He appreciated the commitment of the surgeons and said that they would also introduce modern technology to fabricate artificial limbs to the needy persons. He said that generally artificial limbs cost Rs10-12 lakhs but with this technology its cost could be trimmed to the minimum. He said that artificial limbs were already being produced in Pakistan but the centre would use the latest technology to manufacture person specific limbs according to the nature of his deformity, in addition to the replacement of knee etc with minimum cost.

The president FCCI said that the limb produced in the centre would help the cripples to lead a normal life. He said that initially our focus was on the treatment side but now "We would give due priority to the prevention and in this connection, vaccination would also be started." Dr Khurram Tariq said, "We would launch a comprehensive programme to educate the masses to save themselves from the killing disease of cancer, and other similar diseases with minor changes in their food and lifestyle." He said that our next target would be ophthalmology to further broaden the landscape of KMTH.

He appreciated the services of Dr Major Arshad and said that he was a devoted person who had been serving the ailing humanity for the last many decades. He lauded the contribution of Dr Shaista, who had dragged out the hospital from a critical situation and put it on the road to development.

Dr. Khurram Tariq also thanked Dr Waheed Akbar and Dr Amjad Gulzar for their free services and said that Dr Amjad was performing free surgeries in Memon Hospital Karachi for the last 25 years.

Mr. Asad Mahmood Khan and other senior doctors were also present.