UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Artificial Price-hike Not Be Tolerated: CM

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Artificial price-hike not be tolerated: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that an artificial increase in prices of essential commodities will not be tolerated and the government will go to the last extend for providing relief to people as well as controlling the prices of edibles.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that no one would be allowed to exploit people. He said that 313 Ramazan bazaars had been set up in the province for providing relief to masses where 10-kg flour bag was available at the rate of Rs 375.

He said that fruits and vegetables were being sold at Agri Fair Price Shops at the old rates of 2018.

A zero tolerance policy had been adopted against those who were involved in artificial price-hike of sugar in the province. He directed the provincial price control committees to further accelerate crackdown on profiteers, hoarders and submit a report to the CM office in this regard.

The chief minister said that the government would continue taking action against such elements. "I am personally monitoring the Ramazan Package implementation," he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Agri Price Sunday 2018 Government Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for ..

14 minutes ago

Wizz Air launches its chatbot Amelia

44 minutes ago

UAE among top ten in 11 banking, fiscal competitiv ..

59 minutes ago

21,580 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

59 minutes ago

Sharjah Real Estate transactions record AED6.7b in ..

1 hour ago

Latin America-bound exports of Dubai Chamber membe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.