Artificial price hike to be curbed with iron hand: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that the artificial price hike in daily use commodities would be curbed with an iron hand.

Chairing a meeting of price control magistrates here on Tuesday, he said that government had fixed rates of daily use commodities and no one would be allowed to overcharge. He directed the price control magistrates to regularly visit markets and bazaars to inspect rates of the commodities on a daily basis.

He said that strict action would be taken against shopkeepers who were involved in overcharging. "Some elements are creating an artificial price hike and selling commodities at high rates. These elements should mend their ways or be ready to face the music as the artificial price hike would be curbed with an iron hand," he added.

He also directed the price control magistrates to especially check the prices of roti, naan and bread in addition to ensuring their availability according to prescribed weight. He also directed them to focus on facilitating the masses at maximum extent by redressing their genuine complaints on an urgent basis besides getting cases registered against profiteers and sealing their shops without any discrimination.

In this connection, performance of all price control magistrates would be checked and evaluated. They should strive hard to accomplish their targets, he added.