Artificial Price Hikes Intolerable : Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 08:15 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasised that artificial price increases could not be tolerated
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasised that artificial price increases could not be tolerated.
During a crucial meeting here on Wednesday, she discussed a comprehensive strategy to control prices of daily-use items, focusing on commodities such as chicken and milk.
This was the second such meeting within a week aimed at formulating a robust mechanism to curb price manipulation.
The CM instructed authorities concerned to launch a special campaign against milk adulteration and enhance the system for price monitoring and stabilisation.
Maryam Nawaz stressed the need for all stakeholders to collaborate in improving supply chain performance. She highlighted that leveraging modern technology is essential to achieving price stability.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Price Control Task Force Chairperson Salma Butt were present at the meeting. Also in attendance were Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahoo, Secretary food Moazzam Sipra, Secretary Livestock Masood Anwar, Principal Secretary to the CM Sajid Zafar Dal, and other relevant officials.
