Open Menu

Artificial Price Hikes Intolerable : Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 08:15 PM

Artificial price hikes intolerable : Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasised that artificial price increases could not be tolerated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasised that artificial price increases could not be tolerated.

During a crucial meeting here on Wednesday, she discussed a comprehensive strategy to control prices of daily-use items, focusing on commodities such as chicken and milk.

This was the second such meeting within a week aimed at formulating a robust mechanism to curb price manipulation.

The CM instructed authorities concerned to launch a special campaign against milk adulteration and enhance the system for price monitoring and stabilisation.

Maryam Nawaz stressed the need for all stakeholders to collaborate in improving supply chain performance. She highlighted that leveraging modern technology is essential to achieving price stability.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Price Control Task Force Chairperson Salma Butt were present at the meeting. Also in attendance were Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahoo, Secretary food Moazzam Sipra, Secretary Livestock Masood Anwar, Principal Secretary to the CM Sajid Zafar Dal, and other relevant officials.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Punjab Agriculture Maryam Aurangzeb Rashid Price All

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

5 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

5 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

5 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

5 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

5 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

5 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

5 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

5 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan