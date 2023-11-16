Open Menu

Artificial Rain To Be Induced In Lahore On Nov 28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Artificial rain to be induced in Lahore on Nov 28

The Punjab government has planned to induce artificial rain in Lahore on November 28 amid deteriorating smog and air quality

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Punjab government has planned to induce artificial rain in Lahore on November 28 amid deteriorating smog and air quality.

The government took the decision to combat the increasing smog in the city. The Punjab caretaker chief minister chaired a special meeting in this regard.

It was decided in the meeting that the artificial rain will be induced in the city on Nov 28 in order to control the increasing smog.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government declared a health emergency due to the prevailing smog conditions and opted to shut down educational institutions, markets and offices in eight districts of Punjab on Saturday.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the implementation of Section 144 in eight districts including Lahore, Gujranwala, and Hafizabad. Consequently, educational institutions, both public and private, offices, cinemas, parks, and restaurants will remain closed on Saturday. Additionally, markets will also be closed on Saturday.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Gujranwala Hafizabad November Market Government

Recent Stories

Fear mounts as Gaza Hospital isolated following ar ..

Fear mounts as Gaza Hospital isolated following arrival of Israeli forces

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates Explore Bahawalpur websit ..

Commissioner inaugurates Explore Bahawalpur website

3 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan hold first joint naval patrol to s ..

China, Pakistan hold first joint naval patrol to safeguard CPEC

3 minutes ago
 Agriculture experts proposes setting up experiment ..

Agriculture experts proposes setting up experimental fruit farms at Gorakh Hill

3 minutes ago
 No weapons sale to Ukraine or Russia as Pakistan m ..

No weapons sale to Ukraine or Russia as Pakistan maintains "strict" neutrality: ..

3 minutes ago
 Highway havoc halted, NHMP enforces strict axle lo ..

Highway havoc halted, NHMP enforces strict axle load regime

28 minutes ago
AC cracks down on unregistered stores and weight f ..

AC cracks down on unregistered stores and weight fraud

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Dominican envoys in Canada discuss bilat ..

Pakistan, Dominican envoys in Canada discuss bilateral matters

28 minutes ago
 IHC grants extension in Imran Khan’s jail trial ..

IHC grants extension in Imran Khan’s jail trial adjournment until Nov 20

38 minutes ago
 Inter-provincial dacoit gang busted, looted goods ..

Inter-provincial dacoit gang busted, looted goods recovered

32 minutes ago
 Punjab minister offers supply of surplus wheat to ..

Punjab minister offers supply of surplus wheat to KP

32 minutes ago
 Long-term strategy initiated to control Smog: Dr J ..

Long-term strategy initiated to control Smog: Dr Jamal

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan