Artisan exhibition on Independence day to be held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The Artisans Exhibition to mark Pakistan's 75th Independence day will be held here in Besant Hall on 14 August (Sunday) at 11.am.

The event was being jointly organized by SATCO,Besant Hall cultural complex and endowment fund trust Pakistan.

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon will inaugurate the exhibition.

Traditional Sindhi Ajrak, Ralli, Lungi shawl,embroidery, bangles,Sindhi Gajj will be displayed in the exhibition besides magic show,national songs, cultural and painting competitions among children were also part of the exhibition.