Open Menu

Artisans Enthralled Audience At "Punjab Folk Night"

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 09:19 PM

Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"

Folk singers and dancers while presenting the rich culture of Punjab province during the "Punjab Folk Night" at the Lok Mela have enthralled the audience with their outstanding performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Folk singers and dancers while presenting the rich culture of Punjab province during the "Punjab Folk Night" at the Lok Mela have enthralled the audience with their outstanding performance.

A considerable number of people attended the folk night and enjoyed the stunning performance by the artisans from across the province.

Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Rawalpindi organised the folk night during the ongoing traditional Lok Mela in Islamabad in which a number of artistes were invited including singers and dancers.

The folk singers mesmerized the audience with their performances while traditional dances like the famous Sammi folk dance of Pothohar, Bhangra, Saraiki Jhoomar and Daachi Dance also entertained the audience.

Addressing the audience, Parliamentary Secretary Shazia Rizwan noted that Punjab's folk songs have a unique identity in the country's culture, reflecting the traditions, simplicity, and heartfelt affection of the people of Punjab. Executive Director PAC, Muhammad Tanvir Majid on the occasion remarked that such festivals spread the fragrance of tolerance in the country, symbolizing peace and love for humanity.

He added that the Punjab Arts Council is Pakistan's largest cultural institution, with branch offices in each division and expanding to the district level.

"Since 1975, the Punjab Arts Council has been dedicated to promoting art and culture and continues to play a significant role in fostering the culture of Pakistan's federating units", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Punjab Rawalpindi From Love

Recent Stories

Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

34 seconds ago
 KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat ..

KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel

37 seconds ago
 US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Sma ..

US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme

40 seconds ago
 PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Pales ..

PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announc ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..

7 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

7 minutes ago
SC decides to do color coding of pending constitut ..

SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases

7 minutes ago
 Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes ..

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat

29 minutes ago
 ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over ..

ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens

18 minutes ago
 High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited ..

High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah

18 minutes ago
 19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

18 minutes ago
 Acting Indonesian envoys offers Pakistan to invest ..

Acting Indonesian envoys offers Pakistan to invest in various sectors

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan