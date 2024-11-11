Artisans Enthralled Audience At "Punjab Folk Night"
Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 09:19 PM
Folk singers and dancers while presenting the rich culture of Punjab province during the "Punjab Folk Night" at the Lok Mela have enthralled the audience with their outstanding performance
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Folk singers and dancers while presenting the rich culture of Punjab province during the "Punjab Folk Night" at the Lok Mela have enthralled the audience with their outstanding performance.
A considerable number of people attended the folk night and enjoyed the stunning performance by the artisans from across the province.
Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Rawalpindi organised the folk night during the ongoing traditional Lok Mela in Islamabad in which a number of artistes were invited including singers and dancers.
The folk singers mesmerized the audience with their performances while traditional dances like the famous Sammi folk dance of Pothohar, Bhangra, Saraiki Jhoomar and Daachi Dance also entertained the audience.
Addressing the audience, Parliamentary Secretary Shazia Rizwan noted that Punjab's folk songs have a unique identity in the country's culture, reflecting the traditions, simplicity, and heartfelt affection of the people of Punjab. Executive Director PAC, Muhammad Tanvir Majid on the occasion remarked that such festivals spread the fragrance of tolerance in the country, symbolizing peace and love for humanity.
He added that the Punjab Arts Council is Pakistan's largest cultural institution, with branch offices in each division and expanding to the district level.
"Since 1975, the Punjab Arts Council has been dedicated to promoting art and culture and continues to play a significant role in fostering the culture of Pakistan's federating units", he said.
