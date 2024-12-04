Open Menu

Artist Amna Walayat Explores Themes Of Migration, Identity, And Resilience

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 10:37 PM

Artist Amna Walayat explores themes of Migration, Identity, and Resilience

Pakistani-Irish artist, Amna Walayat in her exclusive talk held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Wednesday explored the themes of migration, identity and resilience reflected in her art works

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Pakistani-Irish artist, Amna Walayat in her exclusive talk held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Wednesday explored the themes of migration, identity and resilience reflected in her art works.

The ‘Artist Talk’ was hosted by PNCA as part of her thought-provoking travelling solo exhibition, A Flight of Two Half Birds.

Amna Walayat is a Cork-based Pakistani-born Visual Artist. She works for Backwater Artists and is a member of Sample-studios and Art Nomads.

She has exhibited her work in many solo and group exhibitions in Ireland.

This session offered a unique opportunity to delve into the creative mind of an extraordinary artist whose work deeply resonates with themes of displacement, migration, and identity.

Amna Walayat shared exclusive insights into her artistic process, the symbolism in her works, and the inspirations drawn from her personal experiences as an Eastern Muslim woman and migrant artist.

Her art, rooted in traditional Indo-Persian miniature painting techniques, is rich with powerful symbols such as butterflies, boats, and tulips, evoking emotions of longing, resilience, and adaptation.

She skillfully weaves personal and collective narratives into her work, connecting them to the reflections of literary and historical icons like Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Bahadur Shah Zafar, whose explorations of exile and displacement deeply align with her themes.

The exhibition A Flight of Two Half Birds continues to welcome visitors until December 06, with daily viewing hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Ireland December Women Muslim From

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

2 minutes ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

7 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

7 minutes ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

11 minutes ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

11 minutes ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

11 minutes ago
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

11 minutes ago
 Youth killed over old rivalry

Youth killed over old rivalry

11 minutes ago
 FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, le ..

FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, legal threats

25 minutes ago
 British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal w ..

British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal with Greece 'some distance' awa ..

25 minutes ago
 PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pak ..

PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters

25 minutes ago
 Government determined to safeguard lives, properti ..

Government determined to safeguard lives, properties of citizens : AJK PM

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan