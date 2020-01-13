Artist community demands fast Copyright digitization process, IPO seeks cooperation of artist community for proposed Copyright legislation

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The artist community on Monday demanded from Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) to streamline the Copyright registration process and bring it in line with the needs of the modern times.

The demand came during a workshop held by IPO-Pakistan which was a part of Chairman IPO's Outreach Programme on Copyright, said a statement.

Chairman IPO Mujeeb Ahmed Khan, chaired the session. Executive Director IPO Meesaq Arif, Registrar Copyrights Syed Nasrullah, Registrar Trademarks Muhammad Rafique, Controller of Patents Dr. Muhammad Fayyaz along with a large number of representatives from the artist community including Sajid Hassan, Hina Khawaja, Zinnia Sheikh, Ayesha Binte Rashid, Angeline Malik and others attended the workshop.

IPO-Pakistan was aggressively going through a process of putting the whole process online to make the registration process easier for the stakeholders. As far as the standardized contract system was concerned, the Chairman apprised that IPO was also facilitating formation of Collective Management Organizations (CMOs) which would have purview to design standardized and fair contracts.

The Chairman demanded the artist community to join hands with the IPO to make this Outreach Programme a success by propagating the concept of Copyright on social media and among their community.

He was of the view that with the concerted joint effort awareness could reach at the lowest level for which they supported wholeheartedly.

The artist community referred to neighbouring countries which brought drastic changes in their Copyright Laws, upon which the Chairman apprised them that IPO was already going through the process of amending the Copyright Laws and the current exercise was also a part of that effort.

Khan said that ultimate mission was to enlighten and empower the artist community by equipping them about their rights.

The artist community appreciated the step taken by IPO and termed it an opportunity from which the whole community would become beneficiary. They assured their active participation and representation in this outreach programme.

Earlier, Deputy Director IPO Saifullah Khan gave a presentation on Copyright depicting proposed amendments in the Copyright Laws.