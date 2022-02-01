Artist conveys message of love, tolerance through art: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor- ul- Amin Mengal Tuesday said that the artist is an ambassador of peace and conveyed the message of love and tolerance through his art.

He said this while inaugurating a painting exhibition at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi.

The Commissioner said that it was a memorable experience to bring together the works of experienced and young artists in one place, which proved that there were renowned artists in every field of art in the country. He added many famous artists belonged to the Pothohar region, and they have displayed their creativity everywhere.

The Commissioner expressed particular interest in calligraphy specimens and said that the old-style calligraphy specimens displayed in this exhibition were unique.

He saw more than 70 paintings and calligraphy by 11 artists in the art gallery and appreciated their creativity.

Naheed Manzoor said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, special attention was being paid to the promotion of arts and culture in the region. Punjab Arts Council has always been one step ahead in spreading Pothohar culture to the world.

Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed said that the Pothohar region is rich in art and culture. Arts Council Rawalpindi has always encouraged young artists and played a significant role in teaching and promoting various arts.

The exhibition featured landscapes, miniature, calligraphy, relief, sculpture and cityscape of renowned artists, including Najam Kazmi, Aftab Ahmed Chingizi, Azeem Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Tabani, Asif Hussain, Ashraf Heera, Rehmat Ali, Muhammad Hussain, Aiman Mahmood, Adil Mahmood and Mahmood Ali.