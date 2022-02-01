UrduPoint.com

Artist Conveys Message Of Love, Tolerance Through Art: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Artist conveys message of love, tolerance through art: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor- ul- Amin Mengal Tuesday said that the artist is an ambassador of peace and conveyed the message of love and tolerance through his art

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor- ul- Amin Mengal Tuesday said that the artist is an ambassador of peace and conveyed the message of love and tolerance through his art.

He said this while inaugurating a painting exhibition at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi.

The Commissioner said that it was a memorable experience to bring together the works of experienced and young artists in one place, which proved that there were renowned artists in every field of art in the country. He added many famous artists belonged to the Pothohar region, and they have displayed their creativity everywhere.

The Commissioner expressed particular interest in calligraphy specimens and said that the old-style calligraphy specimens displayed in this exhibition were unique.

He saw more than 70 paintings and calligraphy by 11 artists in the art gallery and appreciated their creativity.

Naheed Manzoor said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, special attention was being paid to the promotion of arts and culture in the region. Punjab Arts Council has always been one step ahead in spreading Pothohar culture to the world.

Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed said that the Pothohar region is rich in art and culture. Arts Council Rawalpindi has always encouraged young artists and played a significant role in teaching and promoting various arts.

The exhibition featured landscapes, miniature, calligraphy, relief, sculpture and cityscape of renowned artists, including Najam Kazmi, Aftab Ahmed Chingizi, Azeem Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Tabani, Asif Hussain, Ashraf Heera, Rehmat Ali, Muhammad Hussain, Aiman Mahmood, Adil Mahmood and Mahmood Ali.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Punjab Young Rawalpindi Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

Delegation of PTV Bolan anchor persons calls on Go ..

Delegation of PTV Bolan anchor persons calls on Governor Balochistan

1 minute ago
 DC Gwadar for provision of health facilities to pe ..

DC Gwadar for provision of health facilities to people

1 minute ago
 "Put Pakistan on Your Travel Map" virtual event hi ..

"Put Pakistan on Your Travel Map" virtual event highlights Pakistan tourism

1 minute ago
 Putin Calls Meeting With Orban Constructive, Busin ..

Putin Calls Meeting With Orban Constructive, Businesslike

1 minute ago
 Moscow Ready to Accept Hungary's Offer to Expand C ..

Moscow Ready to Accept Hungary's Offer to Expand Cooperation in Energy - Putin

1 minute ago
 US Consulate General, SEAS, IVS celebrate preserva ..

US Consulate General, SEAS, IVS celebrate preservation of Karachi's historic Nus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>