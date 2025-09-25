Artist Ehtisham Jadoon: Sculpting Scrap Into Soul
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Ehtisham Jadoon, a young sculptor from Abbottabad, Pakistan, is turning scrap metal into powerful works of art. From an open-air workshop surrounded by mountains, he creates striking sculptures that give discarded materials a second life, merging beauty, sustainability, and purpose.
In an interview with APP, he said that his journey wasn’t planned. “I honestly don't know why and how I started making sculptures,” he says. “It just happened.” What began as a spontaneous act became a calling. Inspired by nature, animals, and the lush greenery of northern Pakistan, Ehtisham saw how industrial waste was threatening the world he loved. That contrast sparked a mission: to reclaim the discarded and transform it into something meaningful.
Ehtisham Jadoon’s sculptures are now on display at Centaurus Mall in Islamabad, where they’re drawing crowds of art lovers and curious passersby alike. The striking pieces, crafted entirely from scrap metal, stand tall amid the polished floors of the mall, creating a powerful contrast that stops people in their tracks. His work isn't just art; it's a statement, and it’s turning heads in one of the country’s busiest urban centers.
With no formal training, Ehtisham relies solely on his hands, a welder, and his emotions. His art is a way of processing his thoughts, turning inner struggles into solid form. “Welding burns you. I get burnt every day,” he says. But the pain is part of the process, each burn a mark of his dedication and craft, he told APP.
“My favorite sculptures are always the ones I’m building at the time,” he says with a smile. Still, the Ibex, a resilient mountain goat, holds a special place in his heart. To him, it symbolizes the courage and hard work of the Pakistani people. “I see myself in it, pushing against limits, climbing higher.”
Ehtisham’s work isn’t just about personal expression, it’s a message to his community. He’s seen how poor waste management affects health and living conditions. Through his art, he wants to show people that what they call ‘waste’ can be turned into beauty and opportunity.
“I took the burden of finance and I believed that my work will inspire a lot of my people,” he says. Even with financial and health setbacks, he kept going. For him, the struggle is an investment in a better future, not just for himself, but for those who work beside him in harsh conditions. The growing recognition of his work is proof that people are starting to understand.
He’s not alone in this movement. Around the world, artists like Malaysia’s Nizam Abdullah, Kenya’s Kioko Mwitiki, and Zimbabwe’s Johnson Zuze are also turning scrap into art with powerful environmental messages.
Beyond art, Ehtisham has become an educator. He encourages people to view waste as a resource and believes creativity can uplift entire communities, from sculptures and paintings to furniture and income-generating projects.
Looking ahead, he dreams of building large-scale sculptures, robots, Transformers, Iron Man, to capture children’s imaginations and inspire them. But more than that, he wants to carry his message into forgotten areas of Pakistan, where clean water and electricity are still luxuries.
He envisions building galleries and creating jobs in places where struggle is constant. By bringing art and people together, across class and background, he hopes to ignite dreams and open doors.
Among the many visitors, one lady stood quietly, mesmerized by the detail and soul in each sculpture. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said. “It’s not just decoration, it tells a story.” Inspired by the uniqueness and purpose behind Ehtisham’s work, she expressed a desire to have one of his pieces in her own home. “I want a sculpture in my drawing room, not just another showpiece, but something that sparks conversation and meaning”, she told APP.
“Purpose isn't just about making money,” he says. “It's about helping others find their path, especially those who are lost or forgotten.”
Ehtisham Jadoon isn’t just welding metal. He’s welding hope, community, and a future where nothing is truly wasted.
