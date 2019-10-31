Artist Support Fund Committee discusses financial help cases

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Secretary Information and Culture Punjab , Raja Jahangir Anwar Thursday chaired a meeting of the Artist Support Fund Committee and reviewed different cases of financial assistance to the deserving artists, here at Alhamra Art Centre.

Addressing the meeting, the secretary said that private sector would also be made part of the process of extending financial support to artists, adding that the government was taking concrete steps for promotion of the art and artists.

According to an Lahore Arts Council spokesperson, Raja Jahangir said that artists were a valuable asset of the country. He said the services of artists were everlasting for promotion of art and culture and the government fully acknowledged their work.

Lahore Arts Council, Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said Punjab was rich in culture and its artists were fully committed to serving art and culture.

The meeting was attended by heads of all departments related to information and culture.