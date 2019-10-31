UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Artist Support Fund Committee Discusses Financial Help Cases

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:25 PM

Artist Support Fund Committee discusses financial help cases

Secretary Information and Culture Punjab, Raja Jahangir Anwar Thursday chaired a meeting of the Artist Support Fund Committee and reviewed different cases of financial assistance to the deserving artists, here at Alhamra Art Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Secretary Information and Culture Punjab, Raja Jahangir Anwar Thursday chaired a meeting of the Artist Support Fund Committee and reviewed different cases of financial assistance to the deserving artists, here at Alhamra Art Centre.

Addressing the meeting, the secretary said that private sector would also be made part of the process of extending financial support to artists, adding that the government was taking concrete steps for promotion of the art and artists.

According to an Lahore Arts Council spokesperson, Raja Jahangir said that artists were a valuable asset of the country. He said the services of artists were everlasting for promotion of art and culture and the government fully acknowledged their work.

Lahore Arts Council, Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said Punjab was rich in culture and its artists were fully committed to serving art and culture.

The meeting was attended by heads of all departments related to information and culture.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab All Government

Recent Stories

Naseem, Sarfaraz shine on final day as Sindh secur ..

2 minutes ago

Abdul Fasih, Saim score centuries in National U19 ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Emphasizes the Importance of Science, Technolo ..

12 minutes ago

Japan&#039;s tourism organisation signs MoC with E ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Belgian life scien ..

16 minutes ago

OIC condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack on Soldiers i ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.