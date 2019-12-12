Artist Support Fund meeting held in Lahore

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadia Sohail Rana on Thursday said the government appreciated a role of artists and taking steps for their welfare.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Artist Support Fund to discuss welfare and financial support of artists here at Alhamra on Thursday.

Speaking at the occasion, Sadia Sohail said that merit and transparency were being ensured at all stages, the safest and fastest means of transferring aid would be adopted.

Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar said scrutiny of applications under the Artist Support Fund was in the final stages which would be launched soon.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra Artist Support Fund was playing a vital role in recognizing the deserving artists.