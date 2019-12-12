UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Artist Support Fund Meeting Held In Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:50 PM

Artist Support Fund meeting held in Lahore

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadia Sohail Rana on Thursday said the government appreciated a role of artists and taking steps for their welfare

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadia Sohail Rana on Thursday said the government appreciated a role of artists and taking steps for their welfare.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Artist Support Fund to discuss welfare and financial support of artists here at Alhamra on Thursday.

Speaking at the occasion, Sadia Sohail said that merit and transparency were being ensured at all stages, the safest and fastest means of transferring aid would be adopted.

Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar said scrutiny of applications under the Artist Support Fund was in the final stages which would be launched soon.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra Artist Support Fund was playing a vital role in recognizing the deserving artists.

Related Topics

Provincial Assembly All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

India under Modi’s govt systematically moving to ..

14 minutes ago

Syria to Start Exporting Citrus Fruits to Iraq in ..

5 minutes ago

SFA Director vows to continue struggle against sub ..

5 minutes ago

Tahiti to host surfing events at 2024 Paris Olympi ..

5 minutes ago

India's top court to probe police killings of rape ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Kyrgyz President hold talk ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.