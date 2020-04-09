Artist urges all to face pandemic manfully

(@FahadShabbir)

Natural catastrophes and epidemics are part of nations' lives and only those who face manfully overcome them, said senior artist, Mazhar Ahsan on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Natural catastrophes and epidemics are part of nations' lives and only those who face manfully overcome them, said senior artist, Mazhar Ahsan on Thursday.

In a video message from Toronto, Canada where he is on a tour for last four months, said coronavirus had gripped most countries of the world including superpower America and a developing country Pakistan as each one of us had to play our role to contain the pandemic.

Social distancing and precautionary measures like staying home and hand hygiene, were the only way through we could curb coronovirus, he added.

"We are the Muslims.

We should pray to Allah Almighty to get rid of it," he said adding, "Every dark cloud has a silvering lining and there is always light at the end of the tunnel." The senior broadcaster urged the philanthropists to come forward and help the daily wagers and needy people specially white collar, middle and lower middle classes in these hard times.

He requested them not to make photographs while extending financial aid or distributing ration to them as it could hurt their feelings and injure their self respect.

"Let us go for a good deed this time which only Allah Almighty knows," Mazhar maintained.