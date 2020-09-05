UrduPoint.com
Artiste Pays Tribute To Armed Forces On Defence Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 10:18 PM

Renowned stage artiste Tahir Anjum while paying homage to valour and bravery of the Pakistan armed forces in the 1965 war, said that the forces were ever ready to defend the homeland with the same passion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Renowned stage artiste Tahir Anjum while paying homage to valour and bravery of the Pakistan armed forces in the 1965 war, said that the forces were ever ready to defend the homeland with the same passion.

Talking to APP here Saturday on the eve of Defence Day, he said the armed forces of Pakistan had rendered matchless sacrifices, adding that the role of the armed forces in elimination of terrorism from the country was also a bright chapter of the valiant forces.

"Our country is blessed with an army whose hearts are filled with great love for the country", he said.

Besides the armed forces, spirit of the nation was also laudable which stood shoulder to shoulder in support with its forces in 1965 war against India, he said.

Tahir Anjum said the memories of martyrs of 1965 war were still alive in hearts of the people as the nation paid tributes to the martyrs on the Defence Day.

The armed forces of Pakistan gave a befitting reply to the enemy's aggression and wrote immortal stories of bravery, courage and valour while defending the motherland, he added.

"We should make a commitment that every sacrifice would be given for the defence of themotherland and the nation also expresses complete solidarity and unity with the oppressedKashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, he concluded.

