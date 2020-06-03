Artistes for reopening of theatres with SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Stage artistes have requested government to reopen threatres with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that they could earn to run their kitchens just like other daily wagers.

Talking to APP, Stand up comedian,,Nawaz Anjum, said on Wednesday that theatres were closed in wake of coronavirus lockdown some around three months back followed by viral outbreak.

He stated that 90 per cent of theatre related artistes are daily wagers adding that reopening will help them lessening financial burden as they do not have any other business to win livelihood for their families.

"I urge Federal and Punjab governments to consider our issues too and re open the theatres.Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is a pro poor leader who takes lot of care of daily wagers. I hope that he will take artistes care too. " Mr Anjum noted.

"Are artistes not assets of a country? If they are, govt should care for them in wake of existing circumstances," The comedian insisted.

Nawaz Anjum said that the artistes staged a peaceful protest for this purpose in Lahore a few days back adding that they did not break even a single mirror.

He said they did not need financial aid, ration etc rather govt should reopen theatres immediately.

Stylish actor Fahad Awan said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan always talked about labourers, vendors and other daily wagers during lockdown adding that most of stage artistes and other supporting staff are also daily wagers.

He said that some of them earn Rs 1,000-2,000 daily and theatres have been closed for last three months that has made life much difficult for them.

"We are ready to adopt all SOPs of govt including wearing of masks, usage of hand sanitizer and keeping social distancing during our performance on stage if govt allows us to work." he maintained.

Mr Fahad said that govt should pay attention to our industry too like other sectors for survival of artistes.