UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Artists Are Asset Of Nation: Deputy Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Artists are asset of nation: Deputy Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday said that legendary dramatists and artists were the asset of the nation.

He said that artists were the most sensitive segment of society and they were harbinger of positive change in society.

He expressed these views while meeting delegation of Pride of Performance holders artists and dramatists which called on him at the Parliament House here.

Deputy Speaker NA said that the agenda of the government was to bring quality change especially in the life of our youth. He said that Pakistan Television and Pakistan Radio need to be brought at par with the modern standards.

He also expressed his appreciation that the nation remained united and steadfast to tackle the COVID-19 negative fall out.

He said that the contribution of legendary actors and dramatists was of vital importance to improve social values.

The legendary actor Anjum Habib expressed his gratitude to Deputy Speaker for his special focus to improve the living standards of artists. The delegation comprised famous ptv actors A. D. Baloch, Habib Panezai, Jahan Sultana Noshaba, Najeeb Ullah Anjum, Rafique Ahmed Memon Esani, Jehanzeb Qamar, Anjum Hussain Habibi, Nadia Fayyaz, Tahir Farooq Sadequi and Yasir Arafat.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Parliament Government PTV

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

4 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

4 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

19 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

29 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

34 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.