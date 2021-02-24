Artists are asset of nation: Deputy Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday said that legendary dramatists and artists were the asset of the nation.

He said that artists were the most sensitive segment of society and they were harbinger of positive change in society.

He expressed these views while meeting delegation of Pride of Performance holders artists and dramatists which called on him at the Parliament House here.

Deputy Speaker NA said that the agenda of the government was to bring quality change especially in the life of our youth. He said that Pakistan Television and Pakistan Radio need to be brought at par with the modern standards.

He also expressed his appreciation that the nation remained united and steadfast to tackle the COVID-19 negative fall out.

He said that the contribution of legendary actors and dramatists was of vital importance to improve social values.

The legendary actor Anjum Habib expressed his gratitude to Deputy Speaker for his special focus to improve the living standards of artists. The delegation comprised famous ptv actors A. D. Baloch, Habib Panezai, Jahan Sultana Noshaba, Najeeb Ullah Anjum, Rafique Ahmed Memon Esani, Jehanzeb Qamar, Anjum Hussain Habibi, Nadia Fayyaz, Tahir Farooq Sadequi and Yasir Arafat.