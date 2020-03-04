Artists asked govt to follow cultural policy in Peshawar

Artists and folk singers asked provincial government to follow cultural policy for the benefit of the art and artist's community

Through several resolutions passed unanimously urged provincial cultural department to act upon its cultural policy in its letter and spirit.

Events regarding World Music Freedom Day was organized under the auspices of Culture Directorate KP and Peshawar Press Club Culture Committee in collaboration with Cultural Journalists Forum (CJF) and Huneri Tolana, at Nishter Hall and Peshawar Press Club.

Large number of artists, folk singers, poets and music lovers attended the events.

Noted artists and instrumentalists hailing from parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including tribal districts displayed their art.

Director Culture Shama Niamat in her opening remarks in Nishter Hall stated that music allow us to feel and express ourselves freely. She said that government is taking measure to promote music and culture in the province.

Well known poets Prof Abasin Yousafzai, Laiq Zada Laiq, Huneri Tolana President Rashid Khan Senior Folk Singer Fazal Wahab Dard, President CJF Ihtisham Toru, Gohar Jan, Chief of Da Hunar Warisan; Bakhtiar Khattak and Ustad Nazir Gul also shared their views at the event.

Highlighted the salient features of folk music and also pinpointed issues of the artist's community seeking rebuilding of Music Street in Peshawar for practicing, marketing and preservation of folk music.

The folk artist said the government should issue Sehat Insaf Cards to deserving artists on war footings as most of the senior artists had been bedridden since long.

Senior Folk Singers, Ustad Nawab Ali, Ahmad Gul, Fayyaz Kheshgi, Faraz Afridi, Kabul Jan, Artist Arshad Hussain, Singers Sana Tajik, Azhar Khan, Bakhtiar Khattak, Anie Khan, Yamme Khan, Dilraj, Moeez Mohmand, Sehrish Khan, Shahid Malang and Fahim Khan performed their performance, rabab, sitar, tabla and flute artists also exhibited their art.