Artists asked to submit their entries for exhibition till March 20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) has announced the 20th edition of the young artists' exhibition.

This year, artists under 35 could submit entries by March 20, 2025, for a chance to display their work at the Alhamra Arts Gallery. Five cash prizes of Rs. 60,000 each will be awarded for outstanding contributions. Submissions must be recent works (2024 or 2025) in mediums such as painting, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics, installations, video art, and mixed media (photography and calligraphy are excluded).

Entries must include two high-resolution JPEG images and be emailed to [email protected].

Chairman Razi Ahmed praised the exhibition as a beacon of artistic brilliance, highlighting Alhamra’s role in empowering youth to shape Pakistan’s cultural landscape. Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi highlighted the exhibition's role in fueling creativity and shaping cultural identity, marking two decades of support for young artists.