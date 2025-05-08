Artists call for peace in region

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an important press conference against India's war madness at the Haseena Moin Hall, Ahmad Shah Building on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an important press conference against India's war madness at the Haseena Moin Hall, Ahmad Shah Building on Thursday.

Prominent intellectuals, writers and artists joined to voice their concerns and call for peace in the region.

Speaking at the press conference, President Arts Council, Mohammad Ahmed Shah, stated, “We are peace-loving people and stand against war, but we will never tolerate naked aggression. If the issue concerns our national security, we will defend our country with full force.” Referring to the recent cowardly attack on May 7, Shah said over 30 lives were lost, but the Pakistan Armed Forces responded effectively, surprising India with Pakistan’s strength and unity. “India misjudged us as weak, but Pakistan is a powerful and resilient nation,” he emphasizes.

Renowned humorist and intellectual Anwar Maqsood said that starting a war is easy, but ending it is difficult. Modi wins with votes, but maybe after this accident, he will come to his senses. Times have changed, no one wants war. We all want the country to progress. We should follow the path that our government and army want.

Poet Iftikhar Arif joined via video link and strongly condemned the loss of human lives. Referring to the recent incident in Pahalgam, he called for an independent investigation, lamenting how India hastily blames Pakistan without evidence. “We cannot compromise our sovereignty.”

Senior actor and Vice President of the Arts Council, Munawar Saeed, emphasized that war is not a solution.

“Modi knows this too, but he is compelled to escalate tensions for political reasons. When war is imposed on you, you have to respond. The response from our Air Force was commendable, he said.

Noted writer and Joint Secretary of the Arts Council, Noor ul Huda Shah, criticized the Indian media for spreading war propaganda. “They seem to forget their own children sleep at home. Both countries are nuclear powers—we must avoid disaster. Artists, writers, and intellectuals are messengers of peace. How can you advocate war?” she asked. “If attacked, Pakistan will respond. Blocking the Indus River is meaningless—you cannot stop nature's flow.”

Distinguished poet and academic Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui echoed the sentiment, calling for peaceful relations with neighboring countries. “We must build a knowledge-based society, not promote conflict,” he said, criticizing extremist mindsets and Modi’s aggressive policies. “This thinking is dangerous for India itself. Our youth are ready to defend their nation at all levels, but our preference remains peace.”

The event was attended by several prominent literary and cultural figures, including Secretary Arts Council Ejaz Farooqi, poets Anwar Shaoor, Fatima Hassan, Huma Mir, Shahid Rassam, Farrukh Shahab, Asjad Bukhari, Shakeel Khan, Tanveer Anjum, and Afzal Ahmed Syed, along with a large number of journalists.