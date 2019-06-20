Artists can promote image of peaceful Pakistan: First Lady

First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Thursday terming Fine Arts as the best tool to depict culture and heritage said encouragement of artists was important to utilize their talent for the promotion of country' soft image

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Thursday terming Fine Arts as the best tool to depict culture and heritage said encouragement of artists was important to utilize their talent for the promotion of country' soft image.

Speaking at the opening of a solo exhibition by budding artist Erum Ashfaq titled 'The Passion: Harmonized' at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), the First Lady said young artists through their work could spread the message of a peaceful Pakistan, a land blessed with splendid landscape and diverse culture.

Begum Samina appreciating the artwork of Erum Ashfaq said her landscapes and paintings of heritage buildings were brilliantly done on the canvas, using right blend of light and shadow.

Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yardakul said Pakistani artists had immense talent, which needed to be recognized at national and international levels. He said artists could act as a bridge between the countries by showcasing cultures through their art.

Pakistan's former ambassador to Germany Hassan Javed said during the 37 years of his service at different missions abroad, he always realized that Pakistanis were the best-kept secret in the world with all their hidden potential and talent.

He said Erum Ashfaq's paintings were displayed in Germany which received huge appreciation by the local artists.

Director General PNCA Jamal Shah said it was encouraging that artist Erum Ashfaq created spectacular masterpieces, derived from her inborn talent and without any formal education in arts.

Himself a veteran artist and sculptor, Shah advised the emerging artists to always go with their instincts while producing artworks for a more genuine and authentic feel.

Artist Erum Ashfaq said it was her 10th solo event out of the total 21 exhibitions during the last decade. She gave credit to renowned artist Jimmy Engineer who inspired her to rejuvenate the inner artist despite being an economist by formal education.

The exhibition will continue till June 27, at the galleries number 6 and 4 at the PNCA.