Artists, employees of Lok Virsa organize rally to express solidarity with Kashmir brethren

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Artists, artisans and employees of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Friday organized a rally on call of Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with Kashmir brethren.

The rally was started from main gate of Lok Virsa and culminated at Islamabad Expressway I-8 Bridge.� The rally was attended by artists and artisans representing all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

The participants of the rally were chanting slogans against the atrocities being carried by Indian forces against the innocent people of Kashmir.

Speakers urged the international community to take notice of human rights violations by Indian authorities in Indian Held Kashmir.

They strongly condemned the atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.�They demanded United Nations should fulfill its obligations with regards to Kashmir issue and to make every effort to put an end to unlawful Indian occupation in Occupied Kashmir.

The participants also carried placards and banners condemning the atrocities of Indian forces.