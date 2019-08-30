UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Artists, Employees Of Lok Virsa Organize Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmir Brethren

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

Artists, employees of Lok Virsa organize rally to express solidarity with Kashmir brethren

Artists, artisans and employees of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Friday organized a rally on call of Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with Kashmir brethren

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Artists, artisans and employees of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Friday organized a rally on call of Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with Kashmir brethren.

The rally was started from main gate of Lok Virsa and culminated at Islamabad Expressway I-8 Bridge.� The rally was attended by artists and artisans representing all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

The participants of the rally were chanting slogans against the atrocities being carried by Indian forces against the innocent people of Kashmir.

Speakers urged the international community to take notice of human rights violations by Indian authorities in Indian Held Kashmir.

They strongly condemned the atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.�They demanded United Nations should fulfill its obligations with regards to Kashmir issue and to make every effort to put an end to unlawful Indian occupation in Occupied Kashmir.

The participants also carried placards and banners condemning the atrocities of Indian forces.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From

Recent Stories

Kashmir freedom movement to succeed: Ghulam Sarwar ..

2 minutes ago

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) ..

2 minutes ago

Stock Exchange stays bearish

2 minutes ago

International Islamic University in Islamabad (IIU ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan sent strong message to international com ..

10 minutes ago

Public and private universities observe Kashmir So ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.