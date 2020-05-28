Artists for reviewing decision on relief funds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Hunari Tolana Welfare Society on Wednesday asked the provincial government to review its decision of rejecting relief funds to artists.

It, in a press release, said the other provinces had already announced award of special relief packages to the artists and folk singers.

According to welfare society, several private organizations and individuals came up to give relief packages to around 400 artists but it regretted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) culture directorate did not take a single step to ameliorate the plight of the poor artists' community who suffered due to lockdown.

It expressed the hope that the KP government would review her decision, otherwise artists' community would stage a protest across the province.