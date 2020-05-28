UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Artists For Reviewing Decision On Relief Funds

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Artists for reviewing decision on relief funds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Hunari Tolana Welfare Society on Wednesday asked the provincial government to review its decision of rejecting relief funds to artists.

It, in a press release, said the other provinces had already announced award of special relief packages to the artists and folk singers.

According to welfare society, several private organizations and individuals came up to give relief packages to around 400 artists but it regretted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) culture directorate did not take a single step to ameliorate the plight of the poor artists' community who suffered due to lockdown.

It expressed the hope that the KP government would review her decision, otherwise artists' community would stage a protest across the province.

Related Topics

Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

1 hour ago

Canadian Court Dismisses Huawei CFO Meng's Applica ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints ADEK Undersecretary

2 hours ago

US House Republicans to Reject Foreign Intelligenc ..

1 hour ago

Deep UV-LEDs Developed by Japanese Firm Weaken COV ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.