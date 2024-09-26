Artists From Multan Meet With Parliamentary Secretary Information
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 11:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A group of artists from Multan called on Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan here on Thursday. The delegation led by famous poet Mukhtar included artists Zari Rashid, Azhar Abbas, Zulfiqar Ali Qazi, Mohammad Rashid and Zameer Hashmi were present.
Exchanging views with the visiting delegation, Shazia Rizwan said that Punjab government was bringing a program to produce translation skills in children so that creative thoughts reflected in regional language poetry can be spread to masses.
Shazia further said that steps are being taken to entertain people with positive activities.
