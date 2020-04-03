Artists Get Financial Assistance In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:29 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) : The Information & Culture Department, Punjab gave away cheques of Rs 5,000 each to 61 Faisababad-based artists as a financial assistance.
Assistant Director Muhammad Imran distributed the cheques among artists.
He said the his department was taking measures for the welfare of artists, adding that provision of financial assistance to artists from artists support fund was a step in this regard.