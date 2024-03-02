Artists play leading role in promoting culture; Saqib

Open Menu

President Management Board of Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Saqib Rafique on Saturday said that actors are the assets of the country and play leading roles in promoting the country's culture

He said this while distributing the prizes among the first, second and third winning teams on the occasion of the theater competition of the Rawalpindi Division at the first Punjab Theater Competition under the auspices of the Department of Information and Culture, Punjab. Saqib said that artists also provided entertainment to the people and were the soft image of the country.

Deputy Director PAC Muhammad Shakoor on the occasion said that the divisional and provincial competitions of the first Punjab Theater Talent Hunt was an important achievement of the Punjab government.

Shazia Theater Group, Patan Lok Natak, Royal Theatre, Rawalpindi Cultural Theatre, Dolphin Communication, NCDF Pakistan, Abbasi Culture Theatre and Green Channel Theater Group took part in the competition and received great appreciation from the people by giving excellent performances. Ifat Chaudhry, Afzal Chahal and Shakeel Adnan were the panel of judges. Provincial Theater Competition will be held on March 9, 2024 in Lahore in which the team that attained the first position from each division would be able to participate.

