Artists present 40 paintings to Pak embassy in Beijing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :A 30-member delegation of artists from Inner Mongolia, representing the "One Belt, One Road", Wan Ma Ben Teng Painting and Calligraphy Troupe, visited the Embassy of Pakistan and presented 40 paintings and calligraphy work to the embassy.

According to Pak embassy in Beijing, Head of the Painting and Calligraphy Art Troupe, Qiao Fu said that in order to celebrate the 70th anniversary of People's Republic of China and 68th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, we have selected the finest art in the form of paintings and calligraphy as a gift to the Embassy of Pakistan. He termed this gift as a token of outstanding friendship between Pakistan and China.

In the key note address, Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi thanked the delegation for this wonderful gesture of friendship and termed it as a manifestation of enhancing people to people contacts between China and Pakistan. She also emphasized the need for increasing cultural contacts further. Ambassador briefly narrated the journey of Chinese civilization and Gandhara civilization. She said that Pakistan supports Belt and Road Initiative, with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) being the flagship project of BRI.

The event ended with certificates being presented to the artists by the ambassador.