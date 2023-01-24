UrduPoint.com

Artists Seeks Probe Over 'funds' Misappropriation' Earmarked For Dubai Expo

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Hunar Toloona, an organization representing artists associated with music industry, has urged for holding an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of funds by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Department at recently held Dubai Expo for arranging cultural music performances.

This insistence was made by Hunar Toloona's members while holding a demonstration in front of Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday. The demonstration was led by President of Hunar Toloona Dr. Rashid Ahmad Khan, a known singer and first ever PhD scholar on Pashto music.

Others who were present on the occasion included Fazal Wahab Dard, Shezad Khiyal, Ustad Sanam Gul. They collectively held that selection of performers at such events was not made on basis of merit and popularity of artists.

They asked to constitute a committee whose approval should be made mandatory for the selection of artists and holding of musical events at the international level to portray the culture and art of the region.

The government should also construct Cultural Hall at the districts level in the province for the promotion of local art and music, they added.

