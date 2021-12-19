UrduPoint.com

Artists Sought Appropriate Placement Of Allocated Artists' Welfare Funds

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 12:20 PM

Artists sought appropriate placement of allocated artists' welfare funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The artists' community on Sunday urged the authorities concerned to allocate 'Artists Welfare Fund' at appropriate place to provide financial relief to the deserving members of the community.

Talking to APP, stage artist Mirza Fareed said, "The purpose of the welfare fund was to help the artists and their families in times of crisis." It was also set up to provide financial aid to the artists who were inactive due to old age, adverse health conditions, or otherwise handicapped from accident or disease; as a financial assistance to their families after death, he added.

He said sometimes community got the advantage to avail the opportunity but mostly their requests were not entertained as per the criterion set under the Fund.

Artists Welfare Fund was a nonprofit service organization helping performing artists community in need through temporary financial assistance during emergencies especially related to medical issues with interest-free loans, he added.

He said acting was one of the most difficult professions in the world and artists were those who made people happy and relaxed with their performances.

The pandemic had badly affected all the departments around the globe and the glooming reality of hunger, and fear was prevailing everywhere, he said.

He also lauded government's announcement to increase Artists Welfare Fund on behalf of all artists' community.

