Artists To Perform In Punjab Talent Hunt Contests From Feb 3

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Artists having crush on different genres of art would start performing in the contests being organized by Punjab government at the arts councils from Feb 3 under talent hunt programme

Contests would be held at district, divisional and provincial level and best performers in all categories would be rewarded with certificates and cash prizes ranging from Rs 6000 to Rs 36000, Resident Director Multan Arts Council Chaudhry Tahir Mahmood told APP.

District level contests would begin from Vehari from Feb 3 while the divisional level contests would be held at arts council in Multan from Feb 21 to 23.

Artists from different categories have been invited to demonstrate their talent in music, handicrafts, painting, cultural dance, theatre and literature particularly short story writing.

Assistant director Zahid Iqbal said that all the arrangements have been finalized and different teams of arts council Multan would visit districts to hold the contests. In Vehari, the venue of the contest would be Comsats University. Other venues included Kanju Hall in Lodhran, Zila Council Hall in Khanewal and Multan Arts Council hall in Multan.

Age limit for participants has been set at 16 to 40 years, however, those interested in cultural dance are exempted from this age restruction.

