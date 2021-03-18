Artists vaccinated against Covid-19

Famous artists of the Pakistan entertainment industry were vaccinated at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Famous artists of the Pakistan entertainment industry were vaccinated at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) here on Thursday.

The artists were vaccinated on the second day of the vaccination drive at the Arts Council, according to a communiqu issued here.

The artists included Talat Hussain, Rahat Kazmi, Saira Kazmi, Behroz Sabzwari, former Test cricketer Saleem Yousaf, drama writer Noor Ul Huda Shah, former Senator Ijaz Mahmood and other members of the Arts Council.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Covid-19 vaccination centre has been established at the Arts Council, where ACP members over the age of 60 years were being vaccinated against Covid-19.