Artists,writers Demand Punjab Govt To Ensure 'Artist Support Fund'

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Renowned artists and writers on Thursday demanded of the Punjab government to ensure provision of 'Artist support fund' to Southern Punjab areas including Bahawalpur, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and others.

The renowned artists, writers and intellectuals including Akram Nizam, Ahsan Fareedi, Zahoor Dhareja, Maqsood Ahmad, Hosho Sheedi and Nazir Bazmi attended the meeting.

They said that the artists were playing pivotal role for promotion of different colours of culture besides providing entertainment to people.

They demanded of the provincial government to take concrete steps for providing support fund to artists of Southern Punjab.

