Arts Alumni festival 2025 by ACP kicks off with colourful inauguration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a three-day “Arts Alumni Festival 2025,” which began with a colourful inauguration on Friday. Chief Guest, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah, along with President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, officially opened the festival by cutting the ribbon at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery exhibition.

Also present at the event were Vice President Munawar Saeed, Secretary Ijaz Farooqui, Treasurer Qudsia Akbar, Chairperson Women Empowerment Committee Chand Gul Shah, Chairman Fine Art Committee Farrukh Shehab Tanveer, Shahid Rassam, Huma Mir, and other members of the Governing Body.

The art exhibition at the “Arts Alumni Festival 2025” showcases masterpieces created by 42 alumni from 2005 to 2023. The works on display span textile design, fine art, and graphic design disciplines.

As part of the festival, a theater performance was held to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Indo-Pak war, focusing on the heroic story of Major Aziz Bhatti. Additionally, with that speeches were delivered under the theme “Bunyan um Marsoos”.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah congratulated the nation on the success in the Indo-Pak war, stating, “God granted us victory, and I extend my congratulations to all Pakistanis.” He expressed admiration for the Arts Council, remarking, “I am a huge fan.

In his speech, President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah reflected on the institution’s journey: “When we planted this seed, we never imagined it would grow into a mighty tree. When I took over in 2008, the art school was neglected. We revived it and trained students in the art forms—now there's no comparison.” He highlighted the transformation of youth from Lyari into celebrities and emphasized the global reach of their music, dance, and theater. “This festival spans three days.

A dramatic play titled “Ek Masoom Sa Qatl” (An Innocent Little Murder) was also presented and received with great enthusiasm and applause from the audience.

The exhibition features the works of student artists including Shehzad Jan, Yasir Noor, Behzad Warsi, Jawad Jan, Zeenat Khan, Zarnab Baloch, Bakhtiar Ahmed, Akash Joyeraj, Ramsha Khan, Rahat Tasneem, Maheen Waqar, Shaheena Naz, Naheed Noor, Kabir Atta Mohammad, Stephen Yaqoob, Rida Ali Shah, Noman Siddiqui, Nazar ul-Islam, Wissam Nasir, Jawad Hassan, Bisma Abid, among others. A special panel discussion titled “Transition in Music Education” was also held, with noted musician Ahsan Bari and other panelists responding to audience questions.

The three-day “Arts Alumni Festival 2025” will continue at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi until Sunday, May 25, 2025.