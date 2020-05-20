Arts and Crafts Exhibition from May 28

National Library of Pakistan with the collaboration of Real Pakistani Vlogs Team would organize an Arts and Crafts Exhibition by Pakistani artists from May 28 to May 30 at the National Library of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :National library of Pakistan with the collaboration of Real Pakistani Vlogs Team would organize an Arts and Crafts Exhibition by Pakistani artists from May 28 to May 30 at the National Library of Pakistan.

The intended participants can book and register their stalls through contacting at the cell number: 03015549013.

According to an official of Real Pakistan Vlogs Team, Arts and Crafts Festival will feature a display of traditional handmade products for those who hold these close to their heart.

Artisans, Artists, handicapped persons and women led businesses will participate in this National level festival.

This national level festival will be a source of entertainment for the art lovers after ease in the lockdown, the official said.