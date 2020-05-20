UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arts And Crafts Exhibition From May 28

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:57 PM

Arts and Crafts Exhibition from May 28

National Library of Pakistan with the collaboration of Real Pakistani Vlogs Team would organize an Arts and Crafts Exhibition by Pakistani artists from May 28 to May 30 at the National Library of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :National library of Pakistan with the collaboration of Real Pakistani Vlogs Team would organize an Arts and Crafts Exhibition by Pakistani artists from May 28 to May 30 at the National Library of Pakistan.

The intended participants can book and register their stalls through contacting at the cell number: 03015549013.

According to an official of Real Pakistan Vlogs Team, Arts and Crafts Festival will feature a display of traditional handmade products for those who hold these close to their heart.

Artisans, Artists, handicapped persons and women led businesses will participate in this National level festival.

This national level festival will be a source of entertainment for the art lovers after ease in the lockdown, the official said.

Related Topics

Pakistan May Women From Love

Recent Stories

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

16 minutes ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

16 minutes ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

31 minutes ago

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting soluti ..

31 minutes ago

ADFD joins Arab Coordination Group effort to provi ..

31 minutes ago

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.