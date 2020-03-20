Arts and Crafts Fest canceled in Islamabad

Arts and crafts festival, scheduled to be held on Wednesday (March 25), announced to cancel due to government's instructions amid pandemic of Coronavirus, an official said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Arts and crafts festival, scheduled to be held on Wednesday (March 25), announced to cancel due to government's instructions amid pandemic of Coronavirus, an official said.

National library of Pakistan with the collaboration of Real Pakistani Vlogs Team had arranged quality arts and crafts festival on March 25 to 26.

The management had invited artisans, artists, handicap persons and women-led -businesses from across the country to participate in this national level festival to promote their talent.

Amid pandemic of coronavirus, all the cultural activities at main art institutions have already been canceled following government's instruction of avoiding the gatherings.

The precautionary measures have been adopted in the view of increasing number of affected people from coronavirus in the country.