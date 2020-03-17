UrduPoint.com
Arts And Crafts Fest On Next Weekend

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:27 PM

Arts and Crafts Fest on next weekend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :National library of Pakistan with the collaboration of Real Pakistani Vlogs Team will organize a wide variety of quality arts and crafts festival on March 25 to 26.

Exhibition will feature work of Pakistani artists who made traditional handmade products for display at the festival for art enthusiasts.

The management has invited artisans, artists, handicap persons and women led businesses from across the country to participate in this national level festival to promote their talent.

