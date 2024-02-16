Arts College Win The Basketball From Boys Degree College Larkana
February 16, 2024
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) In connection with the 6th Sindh College Games Region Larkana, the final match of intra-district basketball was held at Government Arts and Commerce College Larkana.
The final match was between Government Arts and Commerce College Larkana and Government Boys Degree College Larkana, in which the team of Government Arts and Commerce College Larkana scored 17 points while the team of Government Degree College Larkana could not get a single point. In this way, the team of Government Arts and Commerce College Larkana won the final and became the district champion of Larkana basketball.
Addressing the event, Regional Director of Colleges Larkana Professor Bashir Ahmed Rajpar said that, physical health and training of students is achieved through sports.
In the event, the Principal of Government Arts and Commerce College Larkana, Prof. Rizwan Gul welcomed the guests and said that the students of Commerce College have raised the prestige of the college by winning the basketball match.
All Professors from different colleges were present at this event.
