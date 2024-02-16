Open Menu

Arts College Win The Basketball From Boys Degree College Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Arts college win the basketball from Boys Degree college Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) In connection with the 6th Sindh College Games Region Larkana, the final match of intra-district basketball was held at Government Arts and Commerce College Larkana.

The final match was between Government Arts and Commerce College Larkana and Government Boys Degree College Larkana, in which the team of Government Arts and Commerce College Larkana scored 17 points while the team of Government Degree College Larkana could not get a single point. In this way, the team of Government Arts and Commerce College Larkana won the final and became the district champion of Larkana basketball.

Addressing the event, Regional Director of Colleges Larkana Professor Bashir Ahmed Rajpar said that, physical health and training of students is achieved through sports.

In the event, the Principal of Government Arts and Commerce College Larkana, Prof. Rizwan Gul welcomed the guests and said that the students of Commerce College have raised the prestige of the college by winning the basketball match.

All Professors from different colleges were present at this event.

Related Topics

Sindh Sports Larkana Commerce Event From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti E ..

Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore

27 minutes ago
  PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check ma ..

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule

1 hour ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lo ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow

1 hour ago
 PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office O ..

PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases

3 hours ago
 Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-co ..

Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..

3 hours ago
 Private operators to start booking for Hajj from t ..

Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

20 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

20 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

20 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan