Arts Council announces free training for young people interested in IT: President Arts Council

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah on Wednesday announced that Arts Council will provide free Information Technology learning training facility to youth.

Speaking on the occasion of Youth Festival, Ahmad Shah said that many young people from wherever they belong they will be able to participate in this IT training program.

He said that education and training of the youth and learning modern technology are very important to make Pakistan strong and stable, therefore, Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi will provide free IT learning facilities for youth.

He said that Pakistan's youth are second to none and there is a need to provide them opportunities. Arts Council today announces that along with arts and other education and training, we are also going to provide IT learning opportunities for young people who do not have the resources to continue their education and are interested in the IT sector.

After the Youth Festival, they can get registered at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Ahmed Shah Building, Ground Floor, Karachi. We will start training soon and organize training by calling international trainers. People of the city want us to contribute to the development of the country.

On this occasion of Pakistan Youth Festival, two special contests of live painting and photography were organized, in which, Rs 25,000 was announced for the lucky winners.

Pakistan Youth Festival is going on in full swing at the Arts Council.

On the third day of the festival, bands from all over the city took part in the auditions of the Battle of the Bands. Auditions for seven different categorize were took place, in which instrumentalist, acting, dance, singing, speech, quiz and painting were included.